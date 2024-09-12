Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.

Police say the encounter happened Tuesday on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which spans the Cumberland River.

The Tennessean reported that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot.