Jon Batiste wins 4 Grammy Awards in early ceremony

Batiste — who lost in four other categories — entered the Grammys as the leading nominee with 11 nominations. The losses halted the multi-talented performer from making history for most wins in one night.

Foo Fighters won three awards, but were not in attendance to pick up their trophies following the recent death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins. The rock band did extend their record for most best rock album wins with five for “Medicine at Midnight." The group's song “Making a Fire” won best rock performance and “Waiting on a War" bested other nominees for best rock song.

TJ Osborne, who came out as gay last year, fought back tears as he and his brother accepted a Grammy for their song "Younger Me." He noted the song was inspired by his coming out.

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought I would be here on the stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life changing and potentially in a very negative way,” Osborne said.

“And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy Award with my brother, which I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and he loves me back. ... “I don’t know what I did be so lucky.”

Osborne performs with his brother John as the Brothers Osborne.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson won his sixth Grammy for best music film through “Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised.”) His documentary also won an Oscar for best documentary feature last weekend.

Chick Corea and Vicente Fernandez each won posthumous Grammys. Joni Mitchell won best historical album for “Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967).”

“Thanks to the academy for this nomination and this win, I didn’t expect this,” she said.

Eilish could become the first artist ever to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times. She’s in position to join Adele as the only artists to ever win three major categories — record, song and album of the year — twice. She previously won for “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted.”

Trevor Noah returns for a second time as Grammys host. The ceremony shifted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organizers citing "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled show at the time. It airs live beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+.

If Eilish wins in all her seven nominated categories, she’ll be the woman with the most Grammys won in a single year (H.E.R., Doja Cat and Rodrigo could do the same). But that might be a tough feat with Eilish facing some stiff competition for the show’s top prize — album of the year — which was expanded to 10 nominees.

Even if Eilish comes away with six wins, she’ll be tied with Beyoncé and Adele — which is not bad company to be in.

Rodrigo has an opportunity to join Eilish and Christopher Cross as the only artists to win all four major categories (best new artist, album, record and song of the year). The 19-year-old “drivers license” singer could be following Eilish’s remarkable record by becoming the second-youngest album of the year winner with “Sour.”

H.E.R., who won song of the year last year for “I Can’t Breathe,” could go back-to-back. She’s nominated this year for the soulful “Fight for You,” whose poignant lyrics from the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack were written by H.E.R., producer D’Mile and singer Tiara Thomas. It won an Academy Award for best original song last year.

The awards will be without several big names: Drake and The Weeknd both decided to not take part in the Grammys, at all. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, said he was told that his act was pulled from the show.

West, known as Ye, was not in attendance to accept his award for best rap song through “Jail,” featuring Jay-Z, who extended his record as the most awarded rapper of all time with 24 wins for his songwriting on the song. Jay-Z is also up for album of the year for his guest appearance on West’s “Donda.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will battle to see who becomes the first woman to win best rap performance as a solo artist. Stallion, who won the award with Beyoncé last year, is nominated for her song “Thot S(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk),” while Cardi B is up for her crossover hit “Up.”

A healthy dose of performers will hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, including Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, Jack Harlow, Nas, Leslie Odom Jr. and Brothers Osborne.

Artists competing with Eilish for album of the year include Rodrigo, Batiste, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Kanye West.

On the production side, Serban Ghenea could tie Al Schmitt as the engineer-mixer with the most Grammys won with 20. He’s won a total 18 trophies in his career and enters the awards with five nominations for his work on Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero.” Ghenea also could extend his record as the engineer-mixer with the most album of the year wins at five.

For more on this year's Grammys, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-award

Caption Alan Ferguson, from left, Jon Batiste and Alex P. Willson accept the award for best music video for "Freedom" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Robert Fyvolent, from left, David Dinerstein, Questlove, and Joseph Patel accept the award for best music film album for "Summer Of Soul" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Questlove arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss

Caption FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 10, 2017. The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas on April 3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption FILE - Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption FILE - Billie Eilish appears at the world premiere of "'No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021. Eilish is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Caption This combination of photos shows the top nominees for the upcoming Grammy Awards, top row from left, Jon Baptiste with 11 nominations, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R, each with eight noms and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven nominations each. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this combination photo, Tony Bennett, left, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles and Lady Gaga arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited