Jon Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle to perform during Super Bowl pregame

Ledisi will perform " Lift Every Voice and Sing " as part of the pregame performances that will air on Fox. The pregame performers are all Louisiana natives.

The national anthem and “America the Beautiful” will be performed by actor Stephanie Nogueras in American sign language.

Otis Jones IV will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and the halftime show will be signed by Matt Maxey.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

Batiste is a Grammy and Oscar winner who is the former bandleader for the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." His documentary "American Symphony" is nominated for best music film, and his "It Never Went Away" from the documentary is up for best song written for visual media at the upcoming Grammys. He composed the score for Jason Reitman's film "Saturday Night" and this month released " Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1)," which reimagined the iconic German pianist's work.

Trombone Shorty, a Grammy winner known for blending funk, soul, R&B and rock, has toured with major acts such as Lenny Kravitz, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Foo Fighters. Daigle made her way as a contemporary Christian singer, winning two Grammys for her 2018 song "You Say" from her third studio album, "Look Up Child."

Ledisi won a Grammy for her 2020 single “Anything for You.” She also appeared in the films “Leatherheads,” “Spinning Gold” and the Oscar-nominated “Selma.”

