Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jokic wraps up triple-double average for season, 3rd NBA player to achieve that feat

Nikola Jokic will average a triple-double for the season, making the Denver star the third player in NBA history to pull off such a feat
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, left, jokes with center Nikola Jokic, right, before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, left, jokes with center Nikola Jokic, right, before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic will average a triple-double for the season, making the Denver star the third player in NBA history to pull off such a feat.

It became statistically certain on Friday night when Jokic got his fourth assist of Denver’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. That assist was his 700th of the season — so, even if he doesn’t get another before Sunday’s end of the regular season, which would be his 70th game, he is assured of averaging no worse than 10.0 assists.

The other players to average a triple-double for a full season: Russell Westbrook, Jokic’s current Denver teammate, and Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook did it four times — 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 for Oklahoma City, as well as in 2020-21 for Washington — and Robertson did it in the 1961-62 season for Cincinnati.

The assist that clinched it for Jokic came on a score by Christian Braun with about 52 seconds left in the first half. It was not originally credited; the boxscore was updated at halftime.

Jokic — the Serbian star who has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards and is a top candidate for that honor again this season along with Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — entered Friday with 33 triple-doubles this season, which is more than any other three players in the league combined. No other NBA player else entered Friday with more than 10 this season.

This will be the first time Jokic averages double digits in assists. His previous career best was 2022-23, when he finished with 9.8 assists along with 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds.

“When you have a guy like Jokic, who creates so much offense for his teammates, everyone’s going to have really good looks if you don’t do the right things,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said earlier this month.

Jokic has also assured of finishing this season averaging a career-best in scoring and will likely end up with the second-best rebound average of his career as well. He’ll also set career-bests this season in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage.

Jokic needed 73 points in the season’s final two games — against the Grizzlies on Friday and the finale at Houston on Sunday — to push his scoring average to 30.0 for the season. If that happens, it would be the third 30-point triple-double average in NBA history; Westbrook and Robertson both did that once.

Jokic also entered Friday with 163 regular-season triple-doubles for his career, second-most in NBA history behind Westbrook’s 203. Jokic is the second player in NBA history to have 30 triple-doubles in a season; the other is Westbrook, who has pulled that feat off three times.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., right, drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

It's the last week of the NBA regular season. It's time to talk awards, and the MVP race

Doncic scores 30 points as Lakers dominate NBA-leading Thunder 126-99

Towns scores 30 points as hot-shooting Knicks overwhelm Hawks 121-105 and await Brunson's return

The Latest

FILE - Jennifer Adkins and husband, John, from Caldwell, Idaho talk to the media outside the Ada County Courthouse, Dec. 14, 2023 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

Credit: AP

Strict Idaho abortion ban loosened by judge's ruling on medical exemptions

5m ago

Argentina says it will lift the country's strict currency controls with help from the IMF

7m ago

Mideast mediator Oman at the center of a key first Iran-US meeting over Tehran's nuclear program

10m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says