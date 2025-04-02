Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 North in Bartow County
Jokic scores career-high 61 points, plays nearly 53 minutes in 140-139 double-OT loss to Wolves

Michael Malone called him Superman
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, shoots for a basket over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, shoots for a basket over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
5 hours ago

DENVER (AP) — Michael Malone called him Superman. At the moment, Nikola Jokic’s just super-tired.

The Denver Nuggets big man can't wait to get some sleep after a career-best 61-point performance in which he played nearly 53 minutes. He didn't leave the court after halftime of a 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

His scoring spree was the most by a player in the NBA this season. Jokic also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists, notching the third 60-point triple-double in NBA history. Luka Doncic did it on Dec. 27, 2022 and James Harden did it on Jan. 30, 2018.

“The guy’s Superman,” Nuggets coach Malone said. “He’s on a whole other level, man. People say he’s not athletic, but not many guys can do what he does."

Jokic's previous career best was 56 points in a loss at Washington on Dec. 7. The franchise mark is held by David Thompson, who had 73 points at Detroit on April 9, 1978.

On Tuesday, Jokic attempted 24 free throws — making 19 — to match the team mark held by Carmelo Anthony. For all his exploits, Jokic had just one over-riding emotion: “Tired,” he said. "It was an exhausting game.”

Anthony Edwards gave the three-time NBA MVP major props. Jokic's in a heated race for another MVP award with Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Nikola Jokic, he might be the best basketball player that I have ever seen close up, besides myself,” cracked Edwards, who had 34 points and 10 rebounds. "He is incredible. The MVP race is tough. I don’t know. He had 60. That is crazy.”

Of course, this game — a sixth straight loss to Minnesota, including playoffs — will be remembered by Nuggets fans for Jokic's exploits on the court. But it will also be remembered for a wild finish.

Leading 139-138 with around 14 seconds left, Russell Westbrook stole the ball and dished it over to Christian Braun who then sent it right back to Westbrook for a layup. But Westbrook's layup clanked off the rim and started a break the other way.

Westbrook ran down the court and fouled Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the corner with 0.1 seconds remaining. The Timberwolves guard hit two of three free throws to steal the victory.

“Obviously, I feel awful for Russ,” Malone said. "That last play we get the turnover, we don’t convert, and then the foul. It was not from a lack of effort or care.

"Sometimes it goes like that, and that’s why we've just got to be strong. We've got to be resilient."

The big question: Should the Nuggets have not attempted the layup and pulled the ball back out to run down the clock?

“It’s tough. You've got a two-on-one break,” Malone said. "As a coach, am I up on the sideline yelling, ‘Don’t go?’ We’ve got a layup. But it’s easy to say that (pull the ball out) in hindsight, because we missed a layup. ... He (Westbrook) is a tough kid, and I think he knows that everybody in that locker room’s got his back."

For Jokic, there's not much time for rest. The Nuggets play Wednesday night against San Antonio. All he said he needs was a little break.

“I think we’re so used to this,” Jokic said. “Tomorrow, I’m not going to remember I played so many minutes.”

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, pursues a loose ball with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

