JoJo Siwa to receive Gamechanger Award from GLSEN

FILE - Jojo Siwa poses at the season three premiere of the Disney + streaming series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," in Burbank, Calif., on July 27, 2022. Siwa will be honored by the LGBTQ education group GLSEN next month for her anti-bullying and advocacy efforts. The organization says it will recognize the 19-year-old singer, dancer and content creator with its Gamechanger Award at an Oct. 14 gala. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

FILE - Jojo Siwa poses at the season three premiere of the Disney + streaming series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," in Burbank, Calif., on July 27, 2022. Siwa will be honored by the LGBTQ education group GLSEN next month for her anti-bullying and advocacy efforts. The organization says it will recognize the 19-year-old singer, dancer and content creator with its Gamechanger Award at an Oct. 14 gala. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Social media sensation JoJo Siwa will be honored by the LGBTQ education group GLSEN next month for her anti-bullying and advocacy efforts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Social media sensation JoJo Siwa will be honored by the LGBTQ education group GLSEN next month for her anti-bullying and advocacy efforts.

The organization says it will recognize the 19-year-old singer, dancer and content creator with its Gamechanger Award at an Oct. 14 gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.

Siwa appeared on the reality television series “Dance Moms” with her mom and recently made guest appearance on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as a queer character. Last year, she made history on ABC’s competition series “Dancing with the Stars,” becoming the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner.

Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, executive director of GLSEN, said Siwa will be honored for her focus on anti-bullying and being a “fierce advocate for kindness, self-acceptance” for the LGBTQ community. She said Siwa handled coming out as a pansexual last year with “such grace.”

The organization aims to increase inclusivity for K-12 students for all genders, gender expressions and sexual inclusivity through research and educational resources.

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
