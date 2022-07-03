ajc logo
X

'Join us in California': Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Newsom is facing largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Newsom is facing largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

National & World News
41 minutes ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida.

The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.

“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom says while images of DeSantis and former President Donald Trump flash on screen.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight. Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love," Newsom says.

Newsom has said he has no interest in running for president, but the ad is sure to stoke speculation that the 54-year-old Democrat is eyeing national office. DeSantis is a potential 2024 GOP candidate for the White House.

Newsom handily beat back a recall attempt last year and is expected to cruise to reelection in November.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Ford Greenfield Labs in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, to highlight his proposed budget that includes billions of dollars to accelerate the state's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) goals. Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday, July 4, takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Credit: Karl Mondon

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Ford Greenfield Labs in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, to highlight his proposed budget that includes billions of dollars to accelerate the state's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) goals. Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday, July 4, takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Credit: Karl Mondon

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Ford Greenfield Labs in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, to highlight his proposed budget that includes billions of dollars to accelerate the state's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) goals. Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday, July 4, takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Credit: Karl Mondon

Credit: Karl Mondon

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., March 8, 2022. Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday, July 4, takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., March 8, 2022. Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday, July 4, takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., March 8, 2022. Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday, July 4, takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Editors' Picks
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend3h ago
Multiple people injured after man crashes through Paulding gas station parking lot
2h ago
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
1h ago
Delta offers $10,000 to passengers to give up seats on overbooked flight
Delta offers $10,000 to passengers to give up seats on overbooked flight
Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter's death
3h ago
The Latest
Wimbledon wild-card entry steals set, not win, from Djokovic
28m ago
Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory
30m ago
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
38m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top