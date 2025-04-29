Nation & World News
Johnston has quickest goal to start a Stars playoff game in 6-2 win over Avs for 3-2 series lead

Wyatt Johnston scored nine seconds in for the quickest goal ever to start a playoff game for the Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston skates after scoring during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored 9 seconds in for the quickest goal ever to start a playoff game for the Dallas Stars, then added another goal and an assist as they beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in Game 5 of their first-round series Monday night.

Mikko Rantanen, who was with the Avalanche in the playoffs the past seven seasons, scored his first postseason goal and had two assists for the Stars as they took a 3-2 series lead.

Game 6 is Thursday night in Colorado.

After Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored 2 1/2 minutes apart for the Avs in the second period to get them to 3-2, Johnston scored on a power play that included a secondary assist from Rantanen.

Mason Marchment restored Dallas' three-goal lead before the end of the second period when he deflected Alexander Petrovic's long slap shot past goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

Blackwood, who allowed only seven goals the first four games, gave up five on 18 shots before Scott Wedgewood took over in net to start the third period. Wedgewood, who was Oettinger's backup the past two seasons had eight saves.

Johnston's record-setting starter goal came off the opening faceoff, when he shot from the immediate left of the net. The 21-year-old forward already in his 43rd career playoff game was skating toward the back wall and passing the red line when he took the shot that ricocheted off Blackwood.

It was the first goal this postseason for Johnston, and his third multigoal playoff game.

The previous fastest goal to start a Stars playoff game came when Jeff Halpern scored 24 seconds into Game 2 of a first-round series against Vancouver on April 13, 2007.

Johnston became just the eighth player in NHL history to score within the first 9 seconds of a playoff game. The record is still held by Don Kozak for the Los Angeles Kings, who scored 6 seconds into a game against Boston on April 17, 1977.

Dallas had led only 62 seconds in the first four games, which included two four-goal losses and back-to-back overtime wins in Games 2 and 3.

Then in the final minute of the first period, Johnston got the assist on Thomas Harley's goal that Blackwood initially blocked with his right arm. But the puck popped up in the air and came down behind the goalie, bouncing off his back and into the net.

Rantanen made it 3-0 early in the second period on a break with fellow Finnish player Roope Hintz, who after initially getting the puck sent it back with a cross-ice pass to set up Rantanen's short snap shot for his 35th career playoff goal.

Hintz added an empty-net goal with 2:05 left, on an assist from Rantanen.

Colorado traded Rantanen on Jan. 24 to Carolina in the East, where he played only 13 games. A deadline deal March 7 sent him back to the Central Division with the Stars and included a $96 million, eight-year contract extension.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) celebrates with center Wyatt Johnston, left, after scoring during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, left, celebrates with center Wyatt Johnston, right, after Johnston scored during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (39) stops a shot during a first-round NHL hockey playoff game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) battle for control of the puck during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, left, and center Wyatt Johnston, right, skate together before a face-off during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Colorado Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen (62), Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Josh Manson, right, celebrate after Lehkonen's goal during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) scores past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) scores during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) scores during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Colorado Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen (62), Nathan MacKinnon (29), Josh Manson (42) and Samuel Girard (49) celebrate after Lehkonen's goal during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston skates against the Utah Hockey Club during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

