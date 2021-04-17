Johnson makes IndyCar debut with slow but steady practice

The seven-time NASCAR champion turned 22 laps in the first IndyCar practice of the season Saturday morning. He was slowest of the 24-car field but thrilled with the experience.

"Amazing. What a rush," he said. "These cars are so physical, so demanding. It's not two-or-three laps in and tongues hanging out panting, just wrestling this monster around the racetrack. Fun-meter is pegged, to say the least."