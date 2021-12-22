Johnson leads San Diego State past UTSA 38-24 in Frisco Bowl

UTSA played without junior running back Sincere McCormick, Conference USA’s offensive player of the year. McCormick, who ranks seventh in the FBS in rushing (113.8 yards per game), was one of five UTSA players who opted out in advance of next year’s NFL draft.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Diego State: Simply qualifying for a bowl this season would have been accomplishment enough for a program that has driven 230 miles roundtrip to play its home games in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson for the last two seasons. Instead, they beat Pac-12 champion Oregon and reached the Mountain West championship game.

UTSA: Coach Jeff Traylor likes to check off boxes. This season, he checked off the Roadrunners’ first conference championship. Still ahead is the box for the Roadrunners’ first bowl win after three tries.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: The Sept. 3 opener against Arizona will mark the debut of new Snapdragon Stadium on the site of the old stadium that was also home to baseball’s Padres and football’s Chargers beginning in the 1960s.

UTSA: The Roadrunners’ 12th season, 11th in FBS, will feature arguably the biggest game in program history – at Texas on Sept. 21.

San Diego State wide receiver Jesse Matthews (45) is congratulated by teammate Elijah Kothe (96) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against UTSA, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (2) follows through on a warm up kick before the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against UTSA, Monday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

San Diego State quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) avoids a tackle during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against UTSA, Monday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

UTSA wide receiver De'Corian Clark (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against San Diego State, Monday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin (4) catches a pass in front of San Diego State cornerback Noah Tumblin (10) during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

UTSA running back Brenden Brady (5) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against San Diego State, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)