Johnson & Johnson plans $55 billion in US investments over the next four years

Johnson & Johnson says it will invest more than $55 billion within the United States over the next four years, including four new manufacturing plants
FILE - A Johnson & Johnson logo is seen in Walpole, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

FILE - A Johnson & Johnson logo is seen in Walpole, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

Johnson & Johnson says it will invest more than $55 billion within the United States over the next four years, including four new manufacturing plants.

A number of companies have highlighted investments in the U.S. in recent months, a focus of Trump administration. J&J rival Eli Lilly and Co. announced in late February that it planned to build four new factories in the U.S. Both Lilly and J&J cited tax cut legislation passed in 2017 as factors in their U.S. investments.

Johnson & Johnson said Friday that it is a 25% increase in investment compared with the prior four years and estimates the U.S. economic impact will be more than $100 billion a year.

“Our increased U.S. investment begins with the ground-breaking of a high-tech facility in North Carolina that will not only add U.S.-based jobs but manufacture cutting edge medicines to treat patients in America and around the world,” Chairman and CEO Joaquin Duato said in a statement.

The North Carolina plant is in Wilson, just east of Raleigh. The locations of the other three facilities were not disclosed.

Aside from building four new plants, Johnson & Johnson said that it will expand several existing sites. The company is also planning to make investments in research and development infrastructure and technology.

Johnson & Johnson's efforts are among several companies pledging to enhance their manufacturing in the U.S. Earlier this month chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said that it plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S., on top of $65 billion in investments the company had previously announced.

In February Apple announced that it plans to invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years, including plans to hire 20,000 people and build a new server factory in Texas.

Apple outlined several concrete moves in its announcement, the most significant of which is the construction of a new factory in Houston — slated to open in 2026 — that will produce servers to power Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI features.

___

AP Health Writer Tom Murphy contributed to this report.

