Johnson, DeChambeau share lead at LIV Golf Las Vegas, with Rahm 2 strokes back with day left

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau each shot 8-under 62 on Friday to share the lead at LIV Golf Las Vegas, with fellow major champion Jon Rahm two strokes back with a day left in his second event on the Saudi-funded tour.

In the shadow of the Super Bowl, Johnson and DeChambeau reached 11-under 129 at Las Vegas Country Club on another chilly day with the temperature barely in the 50s. Rahm had a 63 to join Peter Uihlein (65) and Matthew Wolff (66) at 9 under.

Talor Gooch (66) and Jason Kokrak (67) were 8 under. Paul Casey, tied with Harold Varner III for the first-round lead after a 63, had a 70 to drop into a tie for eighth at 7 under with Bubba Watson (68), Cameron Smith (66) and Laurie Canter (64).