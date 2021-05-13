Johnson 'anxious' over rise of Indian virus variant in UK

Over the past few weeks as India has suffered a catastrophic resurgence of the virus, concerns have grown around the world about potential new variants bypassing the protections offered by vaccines.

Across the U.K., lockdown restrictions are being lifted. The next easing in England is set to take place on Monday when two households will be able to mix indoors and pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers inside, among other changes. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have also laid out similar plans for the coming weeks.

The government hopes to lift most remaining restrictions on social contact in June.

“At the moment, I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we will be able to go ahead on Monday and indeed on June 21, everywhere, but there may be things we have to do locally and we will not hesitate to do them if that is the advice we get,” Johnson said.

The government's scientific advisory committee, known as SAGE, will be making recommendations about the pandemic's path. It is due to meet later.

Currently there are few signs the previous easing has led to an increase in new infections, which are averaging around 2,000 a day across the U.K., compared with nearly 70,000 recorded in January at the peak of the second wave.

The fall in infections has led to a sharp decline in daily coronavirus-related deaths, with 11 reported on Wednesday. Still, the U.K. has recorded Europe's highest virus-related death toll, at more than 127,600.

The successful rollout of vaccines has also helped keep a lid on infections alongside the lockdown. Around 54% of the British population has had at least one dose of vaccine with about a quarter having received two doses. The rollout is being expanded further, with vaccines now being made available to people aged 38 and 39.

___

Customers have a drink overlooking the Thames outside the Angel Pub in Rotherhithe, London Wednesday April 14, 2021. The Angel waited until Wednesday to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were further eased in parts of the UK on Monday. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks) Credit: Tony Hicks Credit: Tony Hicks