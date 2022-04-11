Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks

The judge overseeing the trial, Penney Azcarate, has imposed a series of access rules to try to maintain decorum in the courthouse. Most significantly, neither Depp nor Heard are permitted to pose for photos or sign autographs in the courthouse or on the courthouse grounds.

Depp's fans have been vocal in their support, saying he has been falsely accused. Raylyn Otie, a Depp fan from Bluefield, Virginia, drove five hours to see the movie star. She was disappointed when Depp did not greet fans personally, as sheriff's deputies carefully limited fan access.

“I'm so disappointed. I came to give him flowers to show some support,” she said, bouquet in hand.

In a separate lawsuit Depp filed against a British newspaper, a judge dismissed the case, finding that Depp assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and put her in fear for her life on multiple occasions.

Heard has filed a countersuit against Depp that accuses his lawyers of defaming her at his direction.

Heard's lawyers tried unsuccessfully to have the case moved to California, where the actors reside. A Fairfax judge ruled that Depp was within his rights to bring the case here because the Post's online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County. Depp's lawyers have said they brought the case in Virginia in part because the laws here are more favorable to their case.

A jury of seven, plus four alternates, was selected by Monday afternoon. The smaller jury is typical for civil trials in Virginia.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to last more than a month. A long list of witnesses includes actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. Some witnesses are expected to appear in person, while others will testify via video link.

Caption Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, began with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, began with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Caption Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, began with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, began with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Caption Actor Johnny Depp, waves to his fans as he leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, are set to begin their long-anticipated defamation trial with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Actor Johnny Depp, waves to his fans as he leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, are set to begin their long-anticipated defamation trial with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Caption Supporters of actor Johnny Depp stand outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection has begun in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Supporters of actor Johnny Depp stand outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection has begun in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Caption Tiffany Lunn, supporter of actor Johnny Depp, stands outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection has begun in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Tiffany Lunn, supporter of actor Johnny Depp, stands outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection has begun in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana