Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Johni Broome of Auburn, Cooper Flagg of Duke unanimous picks to lead the AP All-America team

Johni Broome of Auburn and Cooper Flagg of Duke are unanimous first-team selections for The Associated Press men's college basketball All-America team
Auburn forward/center Johni Broome (4) celebrates by getting the crowd pumped during the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward/center Johni Broome (4) celebrates by getting the crowd pumped during the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
8 minutes ago

One is a fifth-year senior who began his career at a mid-major, the other a first-year wunderkind recruited by everyone. The first is a now leading a program on the rise, while the other is the unmistakable star for a traditional power.

Johni Broome of Auburn and Cooper Flagg of Duke do have something in common, though: The forwards were unanimous first-team picks for The Associated Press men's college basketball All-America teams released Tuesday.

They were joined on the first team by Alabama star Mark Sears, Purdue's Braden Smith and Walter Clayton Jr. of Florida.

Only Broome, a third-team pick a year ago, and Flagg were among the first five on the ballots of all 61 national media members who vote for the weekly AP Top 25. Broome becomes the Tigers' fourth All-American and first to make the first team, while Flagg is the 19th different Blue Devils player to earn first-team recognition.

“He’s doing things nobody really has ever done before," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. "And he’s not about numbers. I’m telling you, when this dude goes home, somebody says to him, ‘Man, you had 42, six and seven,’ he’ll say, ‘OK, cool.’ That’s not what he’s about, which to me makes it even better because you can get caught up with that, especially as a young player.”

Maybe that is something else that Broome and Flagg have in common: Both are eyeing a national championship. Auburn spent eight weeks at No. 1 this year, while Duke ascended to the top spot when the Tigers stumbled down the stretch.

Now, the two programs head to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in their respective regions.

“I’ve proved a lot individually through my career but my main goal is a team goal, which is to win the national championship,” said Broome, who played two seasons at Morehead State before spending the past three with the Tigers. "When the team shines, everyone shines individually. Coming from where I came from, it means a lot to me.”

Sears was a second-team pick last season, when he helped to lead the Crimson Tide to their first Final Four. He initially declared for the NBA draft but withdrew in late May, choosing instead to return to Alabama for another run at a national title.

He's the Crimson Tide's second first-team All-American after Brandon Miller two years ago.

Smith was an honorable mention pick last year, when Purdue teammate Zach Edey was a unanimous first-team pick for the second straight season. With Edey off to the NBA, Smith became the go-to player for a bunch of Boilermakers who will be trying to return to the national championship game after losing to UConn there a year ago.

Florida had never had a first-team All-American before Clayton, who helped the Gators climb as high as No. 2 in the Top 25 this season. He's also their first All-American since 2007, when second-teamer Joakim Noah and third-team choice Al Horford led the Gators to their second consecutive national championship.

Perhaps the versatile Clayton will be able to lead Florida back to the top in March Madness.

“Whatever path, I like my guys,” he said. “Me and my guys against whoever.”

Second team

JT Toppin transferred from New Mexico to Texas Tech, John Tonje from Missouri to Wisconsin and PJ Haggerty from Tulsa to Memphis, and all took advantage of a change in scenery to have breakout seasons and earn second-team All-America honors.

The trio was joined on the second team by Kam Jones of Marquette and RJ Luis Jr. of St. John's.

Third team

Hunter Dickinson of Kansas and fellow big man Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton were third-team picks, making it three straight years that each appeared on an All-America team. Both were honorable mention two years ago, while Dickinson was a second-team pick and Kalkbrenner honorable mention again last season.

They were joined on the third team by Zakai Zeigler of Tennessee, Eric Dixon of Villanova and Houston's LJ Cryer, who was the Big 12 player of the year and an honorable mention All-America pick last season.

Honorable mention

Chaz Lanier of Tennessee and Trey Kaufman-Renn of Purdue were among the next 10 (including ties) in voting who earned honorable mention recognition. Other honorable mentions included Donovan Dent of New Mexico, Drake's Bennett Stirtz and Chucky Hepburn of Louisville.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) passes around Southern California forward Rashaun Agee (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) drives the baseline around Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida head coach Todd Golden congratulates Florida guards Walter Clayton Jr., center, and Will Richard (5) near the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas Tech forward JT Toppin (15) attempts to shoot over Arizona State center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Wisconsin guard John Tonje (9) drives on Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Memphis guard PJ Haggerty (4) looks to shoot while defended by Florida Atlantic guard Leland Walker (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. John's's RJ Luis Jr. gets past Marquette's David Joplin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marquette's Kam Jones tries to get past St. John's's Zuby Ejiofor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, right, defends DePaul's CJ Gunn (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big East basketball tournament Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives the lane against Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Seton Hall's Dylan Addae-Wusu, left, and Prince Aligbe, right, fights for control of the ball with Villanova's Eric Dixon, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big East basketball tournament Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston's L.J. Cryer (4) passes the ball around Kansas' Zeke Mayo (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 3, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas' Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against UCF in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Duke forward Cooper Flagg, left, and forward Maliq Brown watch from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg and Brown were injured yesterday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown miss No. 1 Duke's win against rival UNC in ACC semifinals

Auburn star Johni Broome and coach Bruce Pearl garner top spots in the AP's All-SEC awards

Injuries to freshman star Cooper Flagg, Maliq Brown hit at inopportune time for No. 1 Duke

The Latest

A Palestinian man holds the body of his 11 month-old nephew Mohammad Shaban, killed in an Israeli army airstrikes at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Israeli attack on Gaza shatters ceasefire and kills hundreds

6m ago

The parents of a US student who vanished in the Dominican Republic ask that she be declared dead

10m ago

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 400 and shatter ceasefire with Hamas

17m ago

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.