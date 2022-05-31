BreakingNews
DeKalb school board OKs Druid Hills High updates after state intervenes
ajc logo
X

John Wroblewski takes over as US women's hockey head coach

National & World News
By JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
John Wroblewski’s success with USA Hockey’s men’s development program has led to him being named the coach of the U.S. national women’s team

John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women’s hockey team on Tuesday after recent success guiding the men’s development program.

Wroblewski's hiring is currently limited to coaching the American women at the world championships in Denmark in August. He replaces Joel Johnson, who is stepping down after one year as part of his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas women's program.

Wroblewski takes over an aging U.S. team that's in transition after settling for silver medals following losses to Canada at both the Beijing Winter Games in February and the world championships in August. The Americans struggled in matching the Canadians’ speed and up-tempo style of play in having lost four straight in international play over the past year.

Wroblewski has spent the past two seasons coaching the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

From Neenah, Wisconsin, the 41-year-old Wroblewski is best known for his four years at the National Team Development Program.

From 2016-2020, he oversaw teams which produced 29 NHL draft picks, including 11 first-round picks led by Jack Hughes, who was selected No. 1 in by New Jersey in 2019. Under Wroblewski, the NTDP enjoyed a 33-game winning streak in international play and made its first USHL conference final appearance in 2018.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Falcons’ Dean Marlowe reaches out to Uvalde survivor who wore his jersey7h ago
Bryce Elder pitches shutout as Triple-A Gwinnett defeats Louisville
18h ago
Braves’ Charlie Morton not seeing the same results on his best pitch
5h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down
16h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down
16h ago
Campbell ace poses threat to Georgia Tech’s NCAA regional hopes
5h ago
The Latest
Experts: Everything points to another busy hurricane season
7m ago
Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states
10m ago
New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd
16m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top