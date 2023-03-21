X

'John Wick' stars honor late co-star Lance Reddick

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

National & World News
By KRYSTA FAURIA, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne are among the “John Wick: Chapter 4” stars honoring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film’s Los Angeles premiere

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were among the "John Wick: Chapter 4" stars honoring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

“We lost our brother, and in a really sort of very shocking way. I think we’re all still in shock. “Life is," the visibly-shaken Fishburne said, pausing briefly before continuing, "hard sometimes.”

Many of those who worked on the film wore blue ribbons to honor Reddick, who was a prolific character actor with prominent roles in “The Wire,” “Oz” and the “John Wick" film franchise.

“Just to be in his light and to get a chance to work with him, I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Reeves said. “He had such a passion for his work and his craft. He was gracious. He had a dignity to him and a presence.”

Reddick, 60, died Friday in Los Angeles of natural causes, his publicist Mia Hansen said. No further details were provided.

Tributes have poured in for the actor, whose roles made him a beloved and recognizable star of television and films. He played Charon, the multi-skilled Continental Hotel concierge who is fond of Wick, an assassin played by Reeves. The latest installment arrives in theaters Friday.

“He’s the goodness of this film. He was kind of, in many ways, the heart of the film because his character loved John Wick,” Fisburne said.

“You know, it’s always hard when you lose someone that you love dearly . . . but you’re also incredibly grateful for the time you had together. We were fortunate enough to work with Lance since the very beginning of the ‘John Wick’ franchise. I mean it’s been almost 10 years,” director Chad Stahelski said. “I really wish he could be with us tonight, but, you know, life. But we’re very fortunate to have known him. And he’s a great man, a great artist, a great human, a dear friend.”

Shamier Moore, a newcomer to “Wick” franchise, recalled how Reddick took time to say a kind word on set.

“I grew up watching Lance Reddick. It is a bittersweet moment because he was definitely one of my heroes growing up as an actor, as a Black actor," Moore said. And even though we didn’t share screen time together in this film, we shared some time off camera and he was salt of the Earth when he first met me.

“He said, ‘Shamier, you’re incredible. I love your work man,’ and like, it melted me like a puddle. ”

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus9h ago

Decatur Book Festival cancels 2023 event, plans to resume in 2024
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
9h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
10h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

A Burt Jones-backed hospital overhaul draws scrutiny
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

At Ukraine's front, police try to evacuate holdout families
10m ago
Asian stocks rise ahead of Fed's next interest rate decision
1h ago
Asian stocks rise ahead of Fed's next interest rate decision
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
17h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
21h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top