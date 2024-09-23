Nation & World News

John rapidly strengthens into a hurricane off southern Mexico's Pacific coast

A tropical storm over the eastern Pacific Ocean has intensified to a category 1 hurricane and is ripping toward Mexico’s southern coast
Updated 7 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical storm over the eastern Pacific Ocean intensified into a hurricane and was ripping toward Mexico’s southern coast on Monday afternoon.

Originally forecast as a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane John had “rapidly strengthened” into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds 85 mph (140 kmh). The storm was located 85 miles (135 kilometers) south of Punta Maldonado. It was moving north at 3 mph (6 kmh).

John was forecast to continue strengthening to a major hurricane before making landfall Tuesday.

The center said it could result in dangerous winds and storm surges, as well as “life-threatening” flash floods in the Pacific coast near Oaxaca, a hub of resort towns.

Things were tense in Oaxaca’s coastal cities on Monday shortly after the announcement as residents and businesses were bracing themselves.

Hotels in the tourist city of Puerto Escondido were awaiting instructions from Mexican Civil Protection to begin the eventual evacuation of tourists to transfer them to safer areas.

An employee of one of the hotels in the town, who only gave her name as Monica, indicated that “we are on alert” awaiting instructions from local authorities.

Through Thursday, John is expected to produce 15 to 30 centimeters (6 to 12 inches) of rain across coastal areas of Chiapas state with more in isolated areas. In areas along and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero, between 25 and 50 centimeters (10 and 20 inches) of rain with isolated higher totals can be expected through Thursday.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Southeast US under major storm warning as hurricane watch issued for parts of Cuba and...2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: NOAA/NESDIS/STAR

Hurricane brewing in the Gulf could bring wind and rain to Georgia24m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

'Firehose' storm hits part of North Carolina and scientists see climate change
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Oversight board says it will help speed up projects to fix Puerto Rico's electric grid
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

OceanGate co-founder says he hopes submersible tragedy yields renewed interest in...9m ago
California sues ExxonMobil and says it lied about plastics recycling15m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher to set more records18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Hospital group buys 40 acres in Atlanta, silent on plans
Metro Atlanta counties have dismissed more than 45K voter eligibility challenges since...
‘Huge step’: Students return to Apalachee High after deadly shooting