John Naisbitt, author of bestseller 'Megatrends,' dies at 92

Naisbitt died peacefully at his second home near Lake Woerthersee in Austria, his wife, Doris Naisbitt, said on Saturday. His death on Thursday was earlier reported by the Austrian news agency APA.

Naisbitt was born on Jan. 15, 1929, in Salt Lake City and grew up in Glenwood, Utah. Early in his career, he was an executive at Kodak and IBM, and he was appointed assistant secretary of education at age 34 to President John Kennedy.