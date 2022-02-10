John Mayer jams at Small Stages concert, helps concertgoer

Mayer performed several songs from his latest album “Sob Rock,” including “Last Train Home” and “Shouldn’t Matter but It Does.”

The concert was going smoothly until Mayer stopped the show after he noticed that a woman lost consciousness in the crowd. He was in the middle of performing “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” before he calmly paused the music and asked about woman’s wellbeing.

As the lights came up, Mayer told the crowd he would momentarily step off stage before the woman was safely escorted out in a wheelchair.

When Mayer returned, he told the audience: “Anyone in the crowd who was worried, I’m told she waved goodbye, so she’s OK. The system works. Thank you very much.”

Mayer resumed his show with his hit song “Waiting on the World to Change.” He performed for another 30 minutes before he closed out his set.