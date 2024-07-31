John Mangum to head Lyric Opera of Chicago, had been CEO of Houston Symphony

CHICAGO (AP) — John Mangum was hired Wednesday to succeed Anthony Freud as general director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Mangum, 49, had been CEO of the Houston Symphony since April 2018. Freud headed the company for 13 seasons and leaves Friday following a September announcement he planned to retire at age 66.

After working at the Los Angeles Philharmonic as a publication assistant and program designer from 1999-2005, Mangum spent two years there as artistic administrator.