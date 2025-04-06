Breaking: Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes
John Lithgow wins best actor at the UK stage Olivier Awards for exploring Roald Dahl's dark side

American actor John Lithgow has won the best actor trophy at the London stage Olivier Awards for exploring the dark side of children’s writer Roald Dahl in “Giant.”
By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
45 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — American actor John Lithgow won the best actor trophy at the London stage Olivier Awards on Sunday for exploring the dark side of children's writer Roald Dahl in "Giant."

Backwards-biographical story "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" was named best new musical at the awards, Britain's equivalent of Broadway's Tony Awards.

"Conclave" star Lithgow added the Olivier to an awards shelf that already includes multiple Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe trophies, for depicting the author of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" in Mark Rosenblatt's play, which confronts Dahl's antisemitic views.

“I think I'm going to faint,” said an emotional Lithgow, 79. He said he wanted to assure Britons that the transatlantic "special relationship is still firmly intact.”

“It’s not always easy to welcome an American into your midst, and at this particular moment, it’s probably a little more complicated than usual,” he said.

Lesley Manville, whose resume includes a stint as Princess Margaret in "The Crown," took the best actress prize for her performance as shocked royal spouse Jocasta in "Oedipus." Director Robert Icke's modern-day reimagining of the ancient Greek tragedy — which opens on Broadway later this year — was named best revival of a play.

Imelda Staunton – Queen Elizabeth II in two final seasons of "The Crown" – won the fifth Olivier of her career, best actress in a musical, for "Hello, Dolly!" Best actor in a musical went to John Dagleish as the titular man who ages in reverse in "Benjamin Button." The musical is based on a story by F. Scott Fitzgerald that also inspired a 2008 movie starring Brad Pitt.

The Oliviers were handed out in a ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall hosted by Broadway, TV and runway star Billy Porter and British soul singer Beverley Knight.

Stars in the audience included recent Academy Award winner Adrien Brody – a best-actor Olivier nominee for death-row stage drama “The Fear of 13” – and Cate Blanchett, recently seen on the London stage in “The Seagull.”

“Giant” won three prizes including best new play. “Benjamin Button” also won three, as did a boisterous outdoor production of “Fiddler on the Roof” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, which was named best musical revival.

Maimuna Memon was named best supporting actress in a musical for Tolstoy-inspired “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.” Layton Williams took the equivalent supporting actor prize for campy Celine Dion celebration “Titanique.”

For plays, supporting performer prizes went to Elliot Levey for “Giant” and Romola Garai for “The Years.” Norwegian director Eline Arbo was named best director for “The Years,” an adaptation of Nobel Literature laureate Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical book.

The prizes, which recognize achievements in theater, opera and dance, were founded in 1976 and named for the late actor-director Laurence Olivier. Winners are chosen by voting groups of stage professionals and theatergoers.

