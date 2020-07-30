John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

“Later I saw him on many occasions in Nashville while I was in school between 1958 and ’61," Lewis said. “In a sense, he was my leader.”

King was “the person who, more than any other, continued to influence my life, who made me who I was," Lewis wrote in his 1998 autobiography, “Walking with the Wind."

By the summer of 1963, Lewis was addressing thousands of people during the March on Washington, speaking shortly before King gave his “I Have a Dream" speech. He spoke then about Black people beaten by police and jailed — themes that resonate vividly in today's times.

“My friends, let us not forget that we are involved in a serious social revolution," Lewis told the huge crowd on the Washington Mall.

“To those who have said, ‘Be patient and wait,' we have long said that we cannot be patient," he added. “We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now! We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again."

In 1965, Lewis was beaten by Alabama state troopers in the city of Selma in what became known as “Bloody Sunday."

Last Sunday, his casket was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. The wagon rolled over a carpet of rose petals on the bridge that spans the Alabama River. On the south side of the bridge, where Lewis was attacked by the law officers, family members placed red roses that the carriage rolled over, marking the spot where Lewis spilled his blood and suffered a head injury.

Lewis was later awarded the Medal of Freedom by the nation’s first Black president in 2011.

He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta.

On Monday, a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington drew congressional leaders from both parties. Lewis was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. On Wednesday he was lauded as a warrior and hero during a ceremony at the Georgia Capitol, where people paid their final respects to the civil rights icon in one of the last memorials.

Lewis was a member of Ebenezer, and its senior pastor, The Rev. Raphael Warnock, will officiate his funeral Thursday.

“It was my honor to serve as pastor to John Lewis, a man of faith and a true American patriot who selflessly risked life and limb in the sacred cause of truth-telling and justice-making in the world,” Warnock said in a statement before the funeral.

“He was wounded for America’s transgressions, crushed for our iniquities and by his bruises we are healed," Warnock added. “Today we weep. Tomorrow we continue the work of healing that was his life’s work.”

Jaquenette Ferguson from Oxon Hill, Md., gestures as she gets her picture taken beside a portrait of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., near the East Front Steps of the U.S. the Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Family members follow the body of Rep. John Lewis making the final crossing over the Edmund Pettus Bridge, site of the historic 1965 voting rights marches, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Selma, Ala. The congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon died July 17 at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Marcus Sharp, left, and Justin Mayes spread rose petals representing blood shed on the bridge for the final crossing of Rep. John Lewis over the Edmund Pettus Bridge, site of the historic 1965 voting rights marches, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Selma, Ala. The congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon died July 17 at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

A carriage carrying the body of Rep. John Lewis finishes the final crossing over the Edmund Pettus Bridge, site of the historic 1965 voting rights marches, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Selma. The congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon died July 17 at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is carried by a joint services military honor guard down the East Front steps of the Capitol, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

The casket of Rep. John Lewis is carried into the capital as Lewis will lie in repose, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is carried by a joint services military honor guard at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Lewis' body is returning to Atlanta, his adopted home and final resting place. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Jill Biden, pause by the flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga, as he lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt McClain Credit: Matt McClain

Georgia state Rep. Calvin Smyre, touches the casket of Rep. John Lewis at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia state Rep. Calvin Smyre, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty Kemp, from left, walk ahead of the casket of Rep. John Lewis at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from right, his wife Marty Kemp, right, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, second from left, await the casket of Rep. John Lewis at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

A mourner pauses by the casket of Rep. John Lewis lying in repose at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty Kemp, leave the capital after a service for Rep. John Lewis lying in repose at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

A military honor guard moves with the casket of Rep. John Lewis at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore