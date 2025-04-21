Breaking: Hawks fire general manager Landry Fields, begin search for team president
Sharon Lokedi breaks Boston Marathon course record. John Korir joins his brother as a Boston winner

Sharon Lokedi broke the Boston Marathon course record, and fellow Kenyan John Korir joined his brother as a race champion on Monday as the city celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War
John Korir, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

John Korir, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — Sharon Lokedi broke the Boston Marathon course record, and fellow Kenyan John Korir joined his brother as a race champion on Monday as the city celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.

Lokedi outran two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri over the final mile a year after losing a sprint down Boylston Street to her in one of the closest finishes in race history. Lokedi finished in an unofficial 2 hours, 17 minutes, 22 seconds — 19 seconds ahead of Obiri and more than 2 1/2 minutes faster than the previous Boston best.

Six months after winning Chicago, Korir finished in 2:04:45 — the second-fastest winning time in race history as the runners took advantage of perfect marathon weather to conquer the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston’s Copley Square.

After crossing the line, Korir was greeted by his older brother, 2012 Boston winner Wesley Korir. Although the race has been won by a pair of unrelated John Kelleys and two different Robert Cheruiyots, the Korirs are the first brothers — or relatives of any kind — to win the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

Conner Mantz of Provo, Utah, finished fourth after losing a three-way sprint to the finish with Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania and Cybrian Kotut of Kenya. Simbu was second and Kotut was third.

Korir ran without his bib showing, pulling it out of his running tights as he sprinted down Boylston Street.

Reenactors on horseback, accompanied by a fife and drum playing “Yankee Doodle,” helped start the festivities and add a bit of levity when Paul Revere’s horse was spooked by the finish line decal on the street and stopped. The actor portraying the colonial silversmith and patriot had to hop off and walk the last few steps himself as the small early crowd laughed and clapped.

After reading a proclamation, Revere gently tugged the horse the rest of the way before riding off to more ceremonies commemorating the midnight ride on April 19, 1775, that warned the colonists in Lexington and Concord that the British were on the march.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland had no such trouble completing the course, zooming into Copley Square in 1:21:34 for his eighth Boston wheelchair title. He beat two-time winner Daniel Romanchuk by more than four minutes in the 50th anniversary of Bob Hall's pioneering push to add a wheelchair division to the race.

“It means a lot to win this year, 50 years of wheelchairs in Boston,” Hug said. “For me, it will take some time to realize what it means, eight times wins. It’s such an incredible number.”

Susannah Scaroni of the United States won the women's wheelchair race for the second time, finishing in 1:35:20. Her victory guaranteed that the "Star-Spangled Banner" would play on Boylston Street in Copley Square on Patriots' Day, the state holiday that commemorates the first shots of the Revolutionary War 250 years ago Saturday.

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott in Hopkinton, Mass., contributed to this story.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, right, and Susannah Scaroni, of the United States, hold up the winner's trophy after winning the men's and women's wheelchair divisions during the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

An actor portraying Paul Revere tries to pull his horse, which refused to advance over the line, during a ceremony for the Patriot's Day holiday at the finish prior to the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Colonial militia reenactors cross the finish line during a ceremony for the Patriot's Day holiday prior to the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, right, sends a group of Massachusetts National Guard members across the start line, launching the 129th edition of the race, in Hopkinton, Mass, early Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, right, sends a group of Massachusetts National Guard members across the start line, launching the 129th edition of the race, in Hopkinton, Mass, early Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

Massachusetts Army National Guard Cadet Meghan Drysdale kneels to take a photo of the road painted in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of Patriots' Day at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo Jennifer McDermott)

State Police Trooper Cory Hetu takes a selfie with the group of race volunteers at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 21, 2025 in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/ Jennifer McDermott)

Four-time Boston Marathon winner Bill Rodgers and wheelchair athlete pioneer Bob Hall greet race volunteers at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 21, 2025. They are the grand marshals of the 129th Boston Marathon. (AP Photo/ Jennifer McDermott)

Four-time Boston Marathon winner Bill Rodgers and wheelchair athlete pioneer Bob Hall greet race volunteers at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday April 21, 2025. They are the grand marshals of the 129th Boston Marathon. (AP Photo/ Jennifer McDermott)

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division during the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, right, congratulates Susannah Scaroni, of the United States, after winning the men's and women's wheelchair divisions during the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FILE - John Korir, from Kenya, runs with the Kenyan flag after crossing the finish line of the Chicago Marathon to win the professional men's division in Grant Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Tess Crowley/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

