BreakingNews
DeKalb school board approves building plan without Druid Hills update
ajc logo
X

John Irving, Yiyun Li excerpts featured in free e-collection

National & World News
35 minutes ago
Upcoming fiction from John Irving, Yiyun Li and Elizabeth McCracken will be among 59 works excerpted in a free e-book compilation released by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch

NEW YORK (AP) — Upcoming fiction from John Irving, Yiyun Li and Elizabeth McCracken will be among 59 works excerpted in a free e-book compilation released by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch.

“Buzz Books 2022: Fall/Winter” was available for download Tuesday on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and other online sites.

LI's novel “The Book of Goose” comes out in September. Irving's “The Chairlift” and McCracken's “The Hero of This Book” are due in October. “Buzz Books” also includes fiction from A.M. Homes, Kevin Wilson and Alice Feeney and nonfiction from Thomas Ricks, Rachel Aviv and Iliana Regan. Young adult works include a fantasy novel by actor Omar Epps (with co-author Clarence A. Haynes), along with releases by Kate Armstrong and Krystal Marquis.

_____

Online: https://www.publishersmarketplace.com/

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Peloton headwinds stiffen as people break pandemic routines
24m ago
Judge to decide how much pharmacies owe over opioid crisis
25m ago
Alabama jailbreak mystery deepens as manhunt ends with death
30m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top