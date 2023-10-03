BreakingNews
Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown

John Gordon, artist who helped design Packers' distinctive 'G' team logo, dies at age 83

John Gordon, an artist who as a young art student helped design the Green Bay Packers’ distinctive “G” team logo, has died at age 83

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
49 minutes ago
X

DE PERE, Wis. (AP) — John Gordon, an artist who as a young art student helped design the Green Bay Packers' distinctive “G” team logo, has died at age 83.

Gordon died Saturday, said Matt Cotter, the owner of Cotter Funeral & Cremation Care in De Pere, Wisconsin. The funeral home posted an obituary which says Gordon died "surrounded by his family after living with Alzheimer's disease."

Gordon was an art student at St. Norbert College in 1961 and was working as an assistant for Packers equipment manager Gerald "Dad" Braisher when he was offered the chance to design the team's logo under then-coach Vince Lombardi, WLUK-TV reported.

“Dad came down from his meeting with (Vince) Lombardi with a piece of paper in his hand, and he said that Lombardi wants a logo ... and it’s going to be a ‘G’ in a football shape,” Gordon said in a video produced 10 years ago by St. Norbert College.

Within 24 hours, Gordon’s sketched design was approved and the Packers’ original logo was born.

“John lent his talent to the Packer organization and helped design the `Packer G,'” Gordon's obituary states, adding that his artistic contribution earned him a spot in the Packers Hall of Fame.

The original “G” as designed by Gordon was shaped like a football, but it has been modified over the years to the current oval “G."

Despite the popular belief that the "G" stands for greatness, it in fact stands for Green Bay, Packers team historian Cliff Christl wrote in a 2015 article on the Packers' website.

Gordon was a lifelong artist who taught art at Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon before becoming an adjunct professor of art at his alma mater, St. Norbert College.

His survivors include his wife, Dianne, his ex-wife, Joan Gordon, and their six children, three grandchildren, a brother and sister and three stepchildren.

Gordon's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church in Green Bay.

Editors' Picks

Credit: 2000 Mules

Judge shoots down attempt to dismiss ‘2000 Mules’ defamation lawsuit3h ago

Credit: Jenna Cariker

BREAKING
Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown
41m ago

Credit: LM Otero

Delta is latest airline to find unapproved parts in aircraft engines
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
1h ago

Credit: Google Earth

Developer with Russian ties plans warehouse complex east of Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

No Labels asks state Democratic chairs to back off after Biden said democracy allows for...
7m ago
As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took...
7m ago
McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP critics but says he won't cut a deal with...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
22h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top