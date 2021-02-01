John Forbes, horse trainer and racing advocate, dies at 73

Forbes gave up training on a daily basis in 2012. His assistant, Pat McBurney, took over his horses.

“John and I spent decades together experiencing all the highs and lows that this business has to offer,” McBurney said. "It was always a team effort with John.

"Even after he stopped training on a day-to-day basis he was equally involved as an owner, adviser and most importantly a friend. It’s hard to imagine Monmouth Park without John, but Monmouth Park will forever be better because of John.”

Forbes is survived by his wife, Vicki; son John T. Forbes, operations director at Monmouth Park; and daughters Anne and Carrie.

Services will not be held because of the pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports