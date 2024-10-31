Nation & World News
Nation & World News

John Fisher pledges $1 billion to construction of A's stadium in Las Vegas

Athletics executive Sandy Dean says club owner John Fisher and his family will invest $1 billion into the construction of a stadium in Las Vegas and U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs will offer a $300 million loan
FILE - Former Oakland Athetics pitcher Barry Zito sings the national anthem before the Athletics play the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

AP

AP

FILE - Former Oakland Athetics pitcher Barry Zito sings the national anthem before the Athletics play the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File) (AP)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
28 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Athletics owner John Fisher and his family will invest $1 billion into the construction of a stadium in Las Vegas and U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs will offer a $300 million loan, club executive Sandy Dean said Thursday.

Dean made his remarks to a special meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board.

Dean said four letters will be presented at the Dec. 5 authority meeting asserting construction details and financing will be in place. Final approvals are expected to be made at that meeting to allow construction of the $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat domed ballpark.

“We feel like we're on the right path and it will become clearer in the months ahead,” Dean told the board.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring with a targeted opening before the 2028 season. As much as $380 million in public funding will go into building the stadium, which will be on the Las Vegas Strip on the site of where the recently demolished Tropicana stood.

The A's will play at least the next three seasons in West Sacramento, California.

They played their last of 57 seasons in Oakland, California this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

FILE - Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple A team Sacramento River Cats, is shown in West Sacramento, Calif., April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Rob Manfred wants to have Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 plans set by Christmas
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart ready for ‘unique’ twist on Georgia-Florida rivalry game in 2026, 2027
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta, Tampa possible as host sites for Georgia-Florida games
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Announcement on Georgia-Florida future could come ‘very soon,’ Jacksonville mayor says
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed at least 158 in Spain4m ago
Ex-Disney worker accused of hacking computer menus to add profanities, errors5m ago
About 8,000 North Korean troops are near the Ukrainian border, US diplomat says at UN9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right