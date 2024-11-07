John Calipari wins Arkansas debut as 16th-ranked Razorbacks beat Lipscomb 76-60

Nation & World News
Arkansas coach John Calipari talks to his team from the sideline against Lipscomb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

AP

Arkansas coach John Calipari talks to his team from the sideline against Lipscomb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) (AP)
By ERIC W. BOLIN – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — John Calipari won his debut as Arkansas coach when the 16th-ranked Razorbacks held off a second-half rally by Lipscomb and pulled away for a 76-60 victory Wednesday night.

Freshman guard Boogie Fland scored 17 points and Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis added 15 for Arkansas.

Calipari, who left Southeastern Conference rival Kentucky after last season, had previously been booed incessantly whenever stepping foot in Bud Walton Arena.

That all changed when Eric Musselman, who coached Arkansas to three Sweet 16s in five seasons, departed last spring and Calipari bolted from the bluegrass of Kentucky for the foothills of the Ozarks.

His new team looked a lot like his old ones.

Lipscomb (1-1), the Atlantic Sun preseason favorite, put a scare into the Razorbacks (1-0) with a second-half run to pull within four points with just under seven minutes to play. Arkansas had led by 15 in the second half.

Zvonimir Ivisic, one of seven players to make their Razorbacks debut Wednesday, hit a 3-pointer, a layup and two free throws in the span of a minute to stop the Bisons.

Ivisic finished with 12 points. Jacob Ognacevic led Lipscomb with 16.

Takeaways

Lipscomb: The Bisons put up enough of a fight to suggest their projection as A-Sun champions is not farfetched.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks might be as deep as any team in the country and the statistical totals backed that up. Calipari & Co. will need time to coalesce, but the team looks to be as dangerous as expected.

Key moment

Arkansas closed the first half on a 10-2 run to build a 39-28 lead at halftime.

Key stats

Arkansas outscored the Bisons 23-5 on fast-break points and 54-24 in the paint. The Razorbacks shot 68% inside the 3-point line, offsetting a 4-of-19 performance from beyond the arc.

Up next

Lipscomb hosts Wofford on Saturday.

Arkansas gets its first power-conference challenge of the season Saturday when the Razorbacks travel to Dallas for a neutral-site game against No. 8 Baylor, which is coming off a 101-63 loss at No. 6 Gonzaga.

___

Arkansas guard Boogie Fland (2) drives to the hoop against Lipscomb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

AP

Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) drives past Lipscomb defenders Joe Anderson (22) and Gyasi Powell (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

AP

Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) passes the ball against Lipscomb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

AP

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero (3) drives to the hoop on a fast break against Lipscomb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

AP

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero (3) is fouled by Lipscomb forward Rylan Houck, right, as he tries to drive to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

AP

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero (3) scores on a fast break against Lipscomb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

AP

Arkansas guard Boogie Fland (2) shoots over Lipscomb guard Joe Anderson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

AP

Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) shoots over Lipscomb center Charlie Williams (6) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

AP

