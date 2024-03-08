Nation & World News

Joey Votto says he has agreed to minor league contract with hometown Toronto Blue Jays

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands at first base after hitting a single during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. The former NL MVP says he has agreed to a minor league contract with his hometown Toronto Blue Jays. Votto, 40, became a free agent last fall after the end of a $251.5 million, 12-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, his only team over 17 major league season. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

By ROB GILLIES – Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Former NL MVP Joey Votto says he has agreed to a minor league contract with his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.

The 40-year-old first baseman became a free agent last fall after the end of a $251.5 million, 12-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, his only team over 17 major league seasons.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues. It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays," Votto wrote Friday on X.

There was no immediate announcement by the team.

Votto hit .202 with 14 homers and 38 RBIs in 65 games last year. He didn’t play his first game until June 19, 10 months to the day after surgery on his left biceps and rotator cuff.

A six-time All-Star and the 2010 NL MVP, Votto has a .294 average with 356 homers, 1,144 RBIs and a .409 on-base percentage in 2,056 games.

Cincinnati declined his $20 million option for 2024.

