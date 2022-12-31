ajc logo
X

Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams

National & World News
1 hour ago
Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years.

“We didn’t want to designate him to return if we didn’t feel like he was capable of going out there and performing. He looked good in the practices,” Staley said. "What’s been amazing for me to see is just how he feels now. There’s just a piece there where I feel good. I’m excited to see him go out there and play football like I know he knows how and to have that freedom to know that he’s healthy.”

Staley did not say how many snaps Bosa would play against the Rams. The Chargers (9-6) have already clinched a playoff spot, but could still be in position to earn the fifth seed if they win their final two games.

Derwin James has been declared out after sustaining a concussion in Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts. It will be the third game in the last four weeks the Pro Bowl safety has missed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rigorous practices precede Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 13 Virginia
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rigorous practices precede Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 13 Virginia
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matt York

Court: Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law
7m ago
Oregon: People convicted by split juries can have new trial
12m ago
1st golf outing for Biden during US Virgin Islands vacation
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC archives

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
14h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
12h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top