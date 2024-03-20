Nation & World News

Joel Scott scores 23 as Colorado State routs Virginia 67-42 to cap Day 1 of March Madness

Joel Scott had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in 11 years, blowing out Virginia 67-42 in the First Four
Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Joel Scott had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in 11 years, blowing out Virginia 67-42 in the First Four on Tuesday night.

Nique Clifford scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rams (25-10), who advance as a No. 10 seed to play seventh-seeded Texas in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Reece Beekman had 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting for Virginia, which hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since it won the national title in 2019. That stretch includes two first-round losses as a No. 4 seed.

The Cavaliers' ugly performance ignited more debate about whether they should have made the tournament field. Although Virginia finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference, it had just two Quad 1 wins and struggled offensively all season.

Colorado State dominated the boards and the Cavaliers couldn’t keep up, shooting 25% for the game. The Rams shot 55%, out-rebounded the Cavaliers 43-24 and scored 36 points in the paint.

Virginia finished with the second-fewest points by an ACC team in the NCAA Tournament, trailing only coach Tony Bennett's 2017 Cavaliers squad, which lost 65-39 to Florida in the second round.

Virginia shot terribly from the beginning, with Colorado State building a 27-14 lead at the break.

The Cavaliers hit 5 of 29 shots — 17% — in the first half, failing to get a basket in the last 9:20. Beekman was 1 of 9, while Scott had 10 points for the Rams at the break.

The Rams scored the first eight points of the second half before Virginia got another basket.

UP NEXT

Colorado State will play Texas at 6:50 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Colorado State's Joe Palmer, center, reacts after winning a jump ball during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Virginia guard Reece Beekman, center right, shoots against Colorado State's Joe Palmer (20) during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Virginia's Andrew Rohde controls the ball during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Colorado State in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Virginia guard Isaac McKneely (11) controls the ball against Colorado State's Josiah Strong during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

