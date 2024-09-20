Joel Embiid signs 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the 76ers

“Philadelphia is home,” Embiid wrote. “I want to be here the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you've given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we're just getting started.”

Embiid signed off with the familiar 76ers hashtag, “#trusttheprocess.”

Originally selected by the 76ers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, Embiid has gone on to win NBA MVP honors an won a gold medal this summer for Team USA in the Olympics.

He has five All-NBA Team honors, seven consecutive All-Star selections from 2017-24, three All-Defensive Team nods, and twice has been the NBA scoring champion.

"Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game. We’re ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come,” Harris said. “Joel is a great family man, leader, and person. He is an elite two-way player with a combination of size, strength, and athleticism that this league has rarely – if ever – seen. He is integral to this franchise’s quest for another NBA Championship, and we are honored that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home.”

