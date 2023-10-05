Joel Embiid picks USA Basketball, AP source says, and plans to play in Paris Olympics

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has told USA Basketball that he intends to play for them at the Paris Olympics, a person with knowledge of the matter said Thursday

By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has told USA Basketball that he intends to play for them at the Paris Olympics, a person with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

Embiid let the federation and managing director Grant Hill know of his decision on Thursday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the star center has not yet revealed his choice publicly.

ESPN first reported Embiid's decision.

Embiid became a U.S. citizen last year and could have also chosen to play for France — or even Cameroon, his homeland, if it qualified for the Paris Games.

The U.S. will try for a fifth consecutive gold medal at Paris next summer. Embiid is expected to address his decision later Thursday at 76ers' training camp in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Embiid joins a long list of top NBA players who are hoping or planning to play for the U.S. next summer, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and many more.

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

