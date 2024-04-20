Nation & World News

Joel Embiid leaves Game 1 of 76ers' series against Knicks after appearing to reinjure left knee

Joel Embiid has left Game 1 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against the New York Knicks after appearing to reinjure his surgically repaired left knee after a powerful dunk
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center, fights for a rebound against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and forward OG Anunoby (8) during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid has left Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round series against the New York Knicks on Saturday night after appearing to reinjure his surgically repaired left knee after a powerful dunk.

Embiid had the ball in the lane, threw it off the backboard to pass it to himself, rose up and slammed it down with 2:37 remaining in the second quarter. But he immediately grabbed at his left knee after landing and fell to the court.

After the Knicks scored on the other end, the 76ers took time and eventually were able to help Embiid back up. He walked immediately to the locker room area and hadn't returned before the end of the first half.

Embiid tore the meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30 against Golden State and had surgery on Feb. 6. He returned early this month to help Philadelphia reach the playoffs, but has still struggled with the knee. He was listed as questionable going into the game and not cleared to play until going through his workout.

