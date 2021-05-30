Joel Embiid, 76ers rout Wizards to take 3-0 series lead

“I can’t imagine anybody playing better than him,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “That was MVP-level tonight. He’s definitely a handful.”

Embiid missing only three shots apart from the botched dunk made it almost impossible to guard the Sixers' other stars. Ben Simmons scored 14 and had nine assists, Tobias Harris had 20 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and Danny Green made five 3-pointers to finish with 15.

The 76ers shot 58.6% from the field, including 51.5% from 3-point range.

“When you shoot the ball that well, you’re going to win a lot of games,” coach Doc Rivers said. “We had one of those nights where everything fell for us.”

That brought mixed reactions from the crowd of 10,000, which was the largest to attend an indoor sporting event in the nation's capital in 14 months. Wizards fans didn't have much to cheer about because the game was never closer than four points beyond seven minutes in, and Philadelphia led by as many as 31 on the way to the franchise's first 3-0 series lead since 1985.

The top-seeded 76ers will go for the sweep in Game 4 on Monday.

“That would be incredible,” Simmons said. “We want to do that. Obviously we want to get the sweep so we can get some rest, but they're a tough team.”

In Game 3, the 76ers took advantage of the Wizards' biggest stars nursing injuries, though they still produced. Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the triple-double after being a game-time decision with a sprained right ankle, and Beal had 25 as he continues to get back to full health from a strained left hamstring.

Westbrook said he felt “so-so. Just trying to go out and do what I can. That's pretty much it.”

LIMPING WESTBROOK

The Wizards planned to get Westbrook treatment in the locker room each time he checked out of the game. Problem was, they couldn't afford to play without him, even as the ankle was bothering him.

Westbrook played almost 21 minutes in the first half and over 34 total before heading to the locker room late in the blowout.

“I kind of knew after last game he was going to play,” Beal said. “Even if it was for two minutes, he was going to play.”

GAMBLING HISTORY

The game was the first playoff contest to be played at a major sports arena in the U.S. with an active sportsbook. The William Hill venue, which was accessible for fans from the 200 level, opened Wednesday.

TIP INS

76ers: All five starters scored in double figures. ... Joined the 2020 Utah Jazz, 2019 Golden State Warriors, 1987 Los Angeles Lakers and 1986 Boston Celtics in scoring 120-plus points in each of their first three postseason games. The Lakers and Celtics went on to win the NBA title. ... Set a franchise record for points through three quarters with 109. ... The 29-point margin was Philadelphia's largest in a playoff game since 2001. ... Green passed Paul Pierce to move into 12th on the playoff career 3-pointers list.

Wizards: Westbrook tied Jason Kidd for third in NBA history with his 11th career postseason triple-double. ... Davis Bertans started in place of Raul Neto with coach Scott Brooks looking for more size. ... Georgetown coach and former New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing was in attendance and got a nice ovation from the crowd when shown on video screens.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks past Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), center Daniel Gafford (21) and forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts toward referee Michael Smith (38) after he was fouled by Washington Wizards center Alex Len during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) gestures after he made a basket during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots against Washington Wizards center Alex Len (27) during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, goes to the basket against Washington Wizards center Alex Len, right, during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) points as he dribbles during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. Milton was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) reacts after dunking next to Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) and guard George Hill, left, during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after he scored and was fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard George Hill (not shown) during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith, left, goes to the basket past Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, right, during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, center, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Dwight Howard, left, and Matisse Thybulle during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, left, and forward Danny Green (14) during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks over Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) and guard George Hill (33) during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard George Hill (33) during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. Hill was called for a foul the play. 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) looks on. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, top center, shoots against Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, goes to the basket past Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford, right, during the second half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) throws his shirt to fans as he leaves the court after Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass