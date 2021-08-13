Joe Thornton, 42 and not done yet, signs with Panthers

He’s won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2010, the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP in 2005-06 and the scoring title that same season.

He was the No. 1 pick in the 1997 draft and started his career playing parts of eight seasons with Boston. He then went on to a 15-year run with the Sharks and spent last season with Toronto — scoring five goals in 44 games.

Thornton has been playing on essentially a year-to-year basis for the last few seasons, taking time each summer to decide if it was right to return. He said in June, after Toronto’s season ended, that he hadn't made up his mind and wanted to focus on being a father before settling on any plans.

“We’ll see,” Thornton said at the time.

And then the Panthers called, clearly with the offer that made Thornton — the second-oldest skater in the NHL last season behind Zdeno Chara — decide that it wasn’t time to retire quite yet.

