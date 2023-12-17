Joe Flacco passes for 374 yards, rallies banged-up Browns to 20-17 win over Bears

After blowing a 17-7, fourth-quarter lead, the Bears (5-9) nearly pulled off a stunning finish.

With no time left, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields lofted a pass from the 45-yard line to the end zone into a pack of players. Two Browns defenders batted it down, but it went directly to Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who was lying on his back.

The ball bounced in and out of Mooney's hands and he kicked it into the air, allowing Browns safety D'Anthony Bell to intercept it and avoid catastrophic ending for Cleveland.

The Browns, who have been battered by injuries all season, stayed in the No. 5 playoff spot in the AFC.

Tremaine Edmunds intercepted Flacco and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown right after halftime as the Bears built their 10-point lead.

Fields finished 19 of 40 for 166 yards, but couldn't come with enough big plays in the fourth quarter.

Njoku had 10 catches for 104 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Cooper had four receptions for 109 yards.

BRUISED BROWNS

The Browns lost five more key players to injuries this week, a recurring problem this season. Starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), Dawand Jones (knee), safety Grant Delpit (groin), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (pectoral) did not play.

Things got worse as All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio went out in the first quarter with a back injury.

INJURIES

Bears: LG Teven Jenkins (concussion) was carted off to the locker room in the second quarter.

Browns: LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) was inactive after getting hurt in practice this week. He came in listed as questionable. ... CB Mike Ford Jr. (illness) went to the locker room in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Bears: Host Arizona on Dec. 24.

Browns: Visit Houston on Dec. 24.

