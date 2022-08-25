Joe E. Tata, actor for 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' dies at 85

His daughter, Kelly Katherine Tata, announced in a GoFundMe page posting on Thursday that her father died Wednesday night. She previously wrote that her father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2018.

“My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends and fans,” said Tata’s daughter, who also wrote that the remaining funds raised from the campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. She called her father was “honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”