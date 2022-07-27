BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer testifies before Congress
ajc logo
X

Burrow to miss part of Bengals' camp after appendectomy

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes part in drills at the team's NFL football stadium, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Cincinnati. Bengals owner Mike Brown said the team already has an eye on structuring finances so they can pay Joe Burrow enough to stay in Cincinnati when the star quarterback becomes eligible to negotiate a new contract next year. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes part in drills at the team's NFL football stadium, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Cincinnati. Bengals owner Mike Brown said the team already has an eye on structuring finances so they can pay Joe Burrow enough to stay in Cincinnati when the star quarterback becomes eligible to negotiate a new contract next year. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

National & World News
Updated 32 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow has had a successful appendectomy but there is no timetable for his return to the field

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had a successful appendectomy, but there is no timetable for his return to the field, coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.

Taylor said he didn't expect the star quarterback to fall behind in practice. Burrow had surgery Tuesday and Taylor expected Burrow to be released from the hospital Wednesday, which happened to be the first official day of workouts for the Bengals.

"The good news is he has two years in (the system)," Taylor said. "He knows it. He still has his iPad. He won’t be behind the eight ball.”

Backups Brandon Allen and Jake Browning will take the snaps until Burrow's return, likely in a couple of weeks.

The Bengals are coming off their first AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance in 33 seasons. Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes last season for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

On Monday, Bengals owner Mike Brown acknowledged the team was already restructuring finances so they can meet Burrow's salary demands in the next contract. He is eligible to negotiate after this season.

NOTES: Taylor said G Alex Cappa and HB Samaje Perine were removed from the physically unable to perform list and will be eased back into action.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks
Depleted farm leaves Braves with fewer trade assets than NL rivals22h ago
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.
7h ago
How the Braves are approaching the tight race to the finish line
2h ago
Local golf: Georgia Tech’s steady Andy Mao wins Southeastern Amateur
3h ago
Local golf: Georgia Tech’s steady Andy Mao wins Southeastern Amateur
3h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker collects 500th career win
16h ago
The Latest
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
6m ago
AR-15 style guns sold as a sign of manhood as shootings rise
7m ago
Workers at Massachusetts Trader Joe's store take union vote
12m ago
Featured
For the first time in modern Georgia history, voters have nominated two Black candidates for the U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Credit: Staff and wire

In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
7h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top