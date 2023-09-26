Joe Burrow starts for Bengals vs. Rams after being questionable with calf injury

Joe Burrow started for the Cincinnati Bengals in Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
53 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow started for the Cincinnati Bengals in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The star quarterback has been dealing with a calf injury but was a full participant in warmups without any obvious discomfort and went out for the Bengals' first offensive series.

It wasn't clear until just before the game whether Burrow would play. The injury occurred early in training camp, and he aggravated it late in the Bengals' loss to Baltimore last week.

Burrow returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis, and on Saturday the team listed him as questionable.

The Bengals' inactives were TE Irv Smith Jr., WR Trenton Irwin, RB Chris Evans, DT Jay Tufele, OL Jackson Carman, OL Trey Hill and CB DJ Ivey.

Inactives for the Rams included RB Zach Evans, OL Kevin Dotson, OL Warren McClendon and DL Earnest Brown IV.

The Rams elevated RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell to the active roster.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Judge in Trump RICO case orders protections for jurors3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sell out of NLDS and NLCS tickets
5h ago

Georgia film, TV workers relieved but cautious as writers near strike’s end
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
11h ago
The Latest
Court appointee proposes Alabama congressional districts to provide representation to...
14m ago
EXPLAINER: What is saltwater intrusion and how is it affecting Louisiana's drinking...
22m ago
Dolphin that shared a tank with Lolita the orca at Miami Seaquarium moves to SeaWorld San...
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
12h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top