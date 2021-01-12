Job openings down in most industries, while layoffs spike

Tuesday’s report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, adds more details about hiring and firing by businesses and government agencies. The data on open jobs provides insights into whether companies expect business to improve enough in coming months to justify additional hiring.

Last week, job postings website Indeed said that while companies listed more jobs in December, the pace had slowed from previous months.

While layoffs have been concentrated in mostly lower-paying jobs, Indeed's data shows that job postings have declined by a larger amount for the highest paying one-third of positions, and by the least for the lowest-paying third. That also suggests firms are still uncertain about the business outlook and reluctant to commit to hiring higher-paid employees.