Jo Adell becomes first Angels player since 2012 to homer twice in an inning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jo Adell's home run drought ended all at once Thursday as he hit two of the Los Angeles Angels' four homers in an eight-run fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Adell hit Zack Littell's first-pitch slider 408 feet out to center leading off the inning and ended it with a three-run shot to left off Mason Englert.
In between, Taylor Ward hit his second homer of the game and Mike Trout hit the first of his two in the game as the Angels finished the fifth with a 10-1 lead. Four homers in an inning matched the franchise record. They won 11-1.
Adell, who hit a career-high 20 homers last season, came into Thursday batting .185 with no homers.
He was the first Angels player since Kendrys Morales in 2012 to homer twice in an inning and the third player in franchise history to do it. Oakland's Brent Rooker was the only player in the majors to homer twice in an inning last season.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public
While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.
Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death
Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences
Scottie Scheffler has noteworthy opening round but isn’t the leader | Masters live updates
Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National