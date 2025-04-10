Jo Adell becomes first Angels player since 2012 to homer twice in an inning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jo Adell's home run drought ended all at once Thursday as he hit two of the Los Angeles Angels' four homers in an eight-run fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Adell hit Zack Littell's first-pitch slider 408 feet out to center leading off the inning and ended it with a three-run shot to left off Mason Englert.

In between, Taylor Ward hit his second homer of the game and Mike Trout hit the first of his two in the game as the Angels finished the fifth with a 10-1 lead. Four homers in an inning matched the franchise record. They won 11-1.