BreakingNews
Ex-DeKalb commissioner declines to testify, federal case headed to jury
ajc logo
X

J&J to buy cardio technology company Abiomed for $16.6B

National & World News
By TOM MURPHY, Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago
Johnson & Johnson is spending about $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed and build up its medical device division

Johnson & Johnson is spending more than $16 billion to move deeper into treating heart disease and continue a shift started last year away from its consumer health roots.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will buy the cardiovascular technology company Abiomed, which makes a heart pump used on patients with severe coronary artery disease.

The deal is expected to close early next year and will bolster J&J's MedTech or medical device division. That's one of two remaining segments, along with pharmaceuticals, that the company is focused on after announcing that it would split off its consumer health division that sells Band Aids and beauty products.

The deal for Danvers, Massachusetts-based Abiomed will complement J&J's existing heart business and comes with “significant” expansion opportunities, CEO Joaquin Duato told analysts during a Tuesday morning conference call.

It also adds to J&J’s portfolio a company with explosive growth. Abiomed sales jumped 22% to exceed $1 billion in its most recent fiscal year. That is well over twice the annual sales it booked just five years ago.

J&J’s BioSense business focuses on treating arrhythmia or an irregular heartbeat. Abiomed will add, among other products, its Impella heart pumps, which are inserted through arteries into the hearts of high-risk patients. They temporarily help the heart maintain blood flow while a surgeon places stents in the patient.

Abiomed will run as a stand-alone business within J&J’s medical device segment once the deal is completed.

J&J said it will pay $380 in cash for each Abiomed share. It also will throw in another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met in a few years.

J&J will pay for the deal with a combination of cash and short-term financing. The company expects the acquisition to be neutral or to slightly dilute adjusted earnings in the first year after its completion. It then expects that the deal will help its bottom line starting in 2024.

The deal comes a few weeks after J&J said it topped third-quarter expectations, thanks to growth from its largest segment, pharmaceuticals. Sales climbed 2% in the company's medical device segment, to $6.78 billion.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, slipped nearly a dollar to $173.11 in Tuesday morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which J&J is a component, rose slightly.

Shares of Abiomed Inc. soared more than 50% to $380.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett20h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Final AJC midterm poll: Kemp leads Abrams, deadlocked Senate race
22h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
20h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
19h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
19h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Bradley’s Buzz: At last, UGA faces a test of its Eastern eminence
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Greece: Dozens missing after boat carrying migrants sinks
20m ago
'A monster': Families, wounded confront Parkland shooter
22m ago
Job openings hit 10.7M despite Fed attempts to cool economy
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Simmons family

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
Atlanta Medical Center’s final goodbye
3h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting. From AJC's Mark Niesse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top