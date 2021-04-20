ajc logo
X

J&J records $100 million in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine

A Johnson & Johnson logo appears on the exterior of a first aid kit, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday, April 20 reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 billion. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A Johnson & Johnson logo appears on the exterior of a first aid kit, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday, April 20 reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 billion. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

National & World News | 7 minutes ago
Johnson & Johnson had $100 million in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine that was put on hold due to reports of rare blood clots last week

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) —

Johnson & Johnson had $100 million in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine that was put on hold due to reports of rare blood clots last week.

The company on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 billion, or $2.32 per share. Excluding one-time events, the company had per-share earnings of $2.59, far exceeding Wall Street projections of $2.31, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $22.32 billion, also surpassing expectations.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.42 to $9.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $90.6 billion to $91.6 billion.

Shares fell slightly before the opening bell Tuesday with markets down.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNJ

___

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top