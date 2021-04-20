J&J records $100 million in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson had $100 million in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine that was put on hold due to reports of rare blood clots last week.

The company on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 billion, or $2.32 per share. Excluding one-time events, the company had per-share earnings of $2.59, far exceeding Wall Street projections of $2.31, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.