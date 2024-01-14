J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft, skipping senior season after leading Michigan to national title

BreakingNews
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates on the podium after a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy, Michigan's national-championship winning quarterback, is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

McCarthy made the announcement Sunday, a day after being begged to stay.

The Wolverines had a parade through town, winding their way to their basketball arena. When it was McCarthy's turn to talk to the sold-out crowd, a chant broke out as he stood and smiled.

“One more year! One more year!" the maize-and-blue clad fans shouted in unison Saturday night.

McCarthy reminded the audience of his social media post on Nov. 15, 2020 — amid the team's 2-4 pandemic-shortened season — when he asked Michigan fans to take three deep breaths and gave thanks for the faith they had in the coaches and players.

Then, he addressed his future.

“I know lots of us got some big-time life decision to make," McCarthy said on a stage at Crisler Center. “But I just want to let you guys know, whatever decisions come, Michigan will forever be in my heart and will always be in my heart. And, I will be proud to be known as a Michigan man.”

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) grabs a fan's phone for a selfie during a parade celebrating Michigan's college football title, in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrate with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh takes with quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrate with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy takes a picture with fans during media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Houston. The game will played Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9), head coach Jim Harbaugh and running back Blake Corum (2) celebrate on the podium after a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts after running back Blake Corum scored a touchdown during overtime at the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts after running back Blake Corum scored a touchdown during overtime at the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a touchdown catch by running back Blake Corum during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

