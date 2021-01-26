X

J&J 4Q sales rise despite pandemic, but charges cut profits

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2019 file, photo shows Johnson's Baby Aloe & Vitamin E Powder in Salt Lake City. Johnson & Johnson reported a strong finish to the year, overcoming the disruption of the global pandemic on some parts of its business like medical devices. The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Credit: Rick Bowmer

By The Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson is reporting a strong finish to the year, overcoming the disruption of the global pandemic in some parts of its business such as medical device sales

A big jump in prescription drug sales boosted fourth-quarter sales at Johnson & Johnson, but profits dove 57% due to higher research spending and one-time charges totaling $2.4 billion.

It still beat Wall Street expectations and shares ticked more than 1% higher before the opening bell Tuesday.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products had a net income of $1.74 billion, or 65 cents per share. That was down from $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted net income came to $4.97 billion, or $1.86 per share. That easily topped the $1.81 Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue for the quarter totaled $22.48 billion, up 8.3% from $20.75 billion. Analysts had expected $21.62 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced sales for its prescription medicines and consumer health products, except for increased demand for oral care products.

Prescription drug sales jumped 16.3%, to $12.27 billion, led by immune disorder drugs to Stelara and cancer drugs Darzelex, Imbruvica and Erleada.

Sales of consumer health products such as Tylenol and Listerine edged up 1.4% to $3.62 billion. Meanwhile, sales for the medical devices and diagnostics unit dipped nearly 1%, to $6.59 billion.

J&J gave its first financial forecast for 2021, saying it expects sales of $90.5 billion to $91.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $9.40 to $9.60.

