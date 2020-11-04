Jittery public turns to liquor, news as race's fate hangs

Votes were still being counted across the country and likely will be for days to come as Biden and Trump both remain short of the necessary 270 electoral votes to win. Nothing was out of the ordinary in that process beyond a predicted surge of mail-in votes, but the lack of certainty wore on a public exhausted by a seemingly endless campaign, and all the attacks, vitriol and costly TV commercials that go with it.

An answer was all but certain to be delayed by recounts and legal challenges of razor-thin margins in one or more of the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, a bitter pill for those certain the future of the country will be determined by the result.

Though the AP was able to call Wisconsin for Biden on Wednesday afternoon, the other states remained in flux. The fate of lower races remained unknown too, including the balance of the Senate, where forecasts of Democrats achieving a majority now seemed all but out of reach.

At a Fems for Dems gathering in the affluent Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, women routinely moaned and dropped their heads into their hands as the returns came in early Wednesday, some considering switching from red wine to tequila. Even as they held out hope, they knew they hadn’t won what they wanted: a nationwide repudiation of Trump.

“I honestly feel like I’m going to have a heart attack before the end of this,” said Denice Asbell. “I feel like it’s slipping. I’m scared to say this out loud, but the potential for us to see the win that we wanted is slipping away.”

Asbell’s daughter, 13-year-old Rhegan Stallworth, shared the angst as she braced for the outcome in a country where many don’t understand the beliefs of the opposing side.

“It’s like putting your life in the hands of a nation that you don’t trust,” said Stallworth.

The possibility of seeing Trump ushered from Pennsylvania Avenue was a tough one for his supporters to grasp, too. Jim Green, a 73-year-old accountant from Greenfield, Wisconsin, said he felt confident the president could win even as he feared the alternative. When a neighbor stopped by Wednesday to commiserate, the weight of the uncertainty was evident.

“I'm sick to my stomach,” the SUV's driver said to Green, who responded: “Just don't go buy a gun and shoot people.”

In North Carolina, where Democrats clung to hope despite a lead for Trump, Kyle Holland, an 18-year-old student voting in his first election, thought his choice of Trump would prevail.

“I think he looks in pretty good shape. I mean, it’s not gonna be a blowout or anything, but I think he’s gonna be able to get to 270 electoral votes,” said Holland, who lives in Faison, North Carolina.

Stephan King, a 66-year-old Durham, North Carolina, resident who gave Biden his vote, was similarly confident, although he knew it could be days more before anything was certain.

“We thought Biden was down, then Biden was up, then Biden was down, Biden was up, so it’s coming in waves,” King said. “For all the votes that have to be counted, it’s gonna take a few days for it.”

Contributing to this report were Corey Williams in Detroit; Claire Galofaro in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; John Flesher in Traverse City, Michigan; Stephen Groves in Milwaukee, Jeff Amy in Tucker, Georgia; and Bryan Anderson in Raleigh, North Carolina.

