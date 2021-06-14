Jimmy Smits figured he could carry a tune 'In the Heights'

Smits also talked about getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the pandemic, his dynamic with Leslie Grace and others on the set, an important change for his character from the original production and whether he plays the lottery.

Remarks have been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: You just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That must have been something.

SMITS: Yeah, I mean, of course is an incredible honor. I’m kind of glad that it worked out the way it did in terms of it being virtual, because I think I would have been mortified if I had to call people and say, “Can you please come?” So it worked out. It was very on the low key, and it was all done, you know, you got to see actually how it was made, and how it was picked and the history of it, so for me it was perfect.

AP: In the original show, your character has a wife. In the film, you are a widow parenting Nina alone. What did you think about this change?

SMITS: I think it worked in terms of the relationship between the father and the daughter because there was much more at stake because he was by himself. It was even more important that his daughter do well.

AP: Leslie Grace described you as a father figure on the set — “el papá de los pollitos” (the father of the little chickens) — in her words. Did you also feel that way?

SMITS: You know, I’m marveled at the work that they did. I mean, if they felt that way I’m honored, but we all worked hard and I think everybody understood the importance of what we were doing. Everybody brought their A game. I think that the time that we spent before the actual shooting, which was all of the choreography and the musical rehearsals, everybody coalesced in a very important way and I see that on the screen, I see that in the little intimate scenes that Leslie had with Corey Hawkins and Anthony and Melissa have together. I mean, of course the big musical (numbers) too, but the little moments really resonate in a beautiful way that I think all audiences are gonna be able to connect with.

AP: How was working with Leslie?

SMITS: Golden, golden voice that she has, but she worked so hard. Como decimos en español, entregó su alma completamente (As we say in Spanish, she gave her soul completely), not only in the scenes that we did, but I see it in the scenes between her and Corey, between her and la Abuela Claudia. She really stepped up her game big time. I just expect beautiful, beautiful things from her. She did a wonderful job.

AP: When we first see you in the movie, you're spending $20 on lottery tickets. Do you ever play?

SMITS: Yes, I do, actually! (laughs)

AP: Have you ever won anything?

SMITS: Never. Not even — No (laughs.)

___

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Jimmy Smits in a scene from "In the Heights." (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) Credit: Macall Polay Credit: Macall Polay

Actors Leslie Grace, left, and Jimmy Smits pose at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In the Heights" at the United Palace theater on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Jimmy Smits arrives at a special screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Jon M. Chu, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace and Jimmy Smits, from left, arrive at a screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Jimmy Smits arrives at a screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Stephanie Beatriz, from left, Olga Merediz, Dascha Polanco, background obscured, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega in a scene from "In the Heights." (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Macall Polay Credit: Macall Polay

Jimmy Smits arrives at a screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Jon M. Chu, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace and Jimmy Smits, form left, arrive at a screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Director Jon M. Chu, left, actor Gregory Diaz IV and actor Jimmy Smits pose together at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In The Heights" at the United Palace theater on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Actors Jimmy Smits, left, and Gregory Diaz IV attend the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In The Heights" at the United Palace theater on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini