Jimmy Kimmel to be title sponsor of inaugural LA Bowl

The LA Bowl was established to create another big annual event for SoFi Stadium, which was built by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke as part of a large multi-use development on the former site of the Hollywood Park racetrack.

The multibillion-dollar arena opened last year, when the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers played a full NFL season without fans in the stands. SoFi Stadium recently announced both teams will play at full fan capacity in the upcoming season, which begins with a preseason game between its two tenants Aug. 14.

The stadium will host the next Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022, followed by the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9, 2023. The arena hopes to host World Cup matches in 2026, and it is likely to be the site of the opening and closing ceremonies of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

